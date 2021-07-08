In the Name of God and Corona, Devotees Tonsure Themselves at Srisailam Temple in AP

General tradition at the temples is that devotees will offer prayers after tonsuring at Kalyana Kattas followed by bathing. However, in the famous temple of Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh the devotees themselves tonsuring their heads instead of temple staff to do so.

On Wednesday, a video of devotees tonsuring the heads of their children and family members have gone viral on social media.

This is due to the Corona pandemic that has caused many problems to people and devotees are no exception at the temples. It is a known practice that the devotees purchase tokens for offering prayers after giving their hair to the Gods or Goddesses.

This is going on for decades at famous temples such as Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, Kanakadurga at Vijayawada, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Dwarka Tirumala and so on.

However, in the second wave of the Corona pandemic, the temples are following protocols after a long closure.

Now the devotees in fewer numbers coming to the temples. This incident of self-tonsuring by the devotees using blades and knives surprised many people and other devotees alike.

It took place on Wednesday at the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh as the devotee’s throng to get darshan. However, due to the pandemic, there was no staff to do tonsuring at Kalyana Kattas at Srisailam Temple. Left with no other option, the devotees themselves doing that job with a smile on their faces.

The officials of Srisailam Temple said that the Corona effect led to the closure of the temples and staff yet to attend duties at Kalyana Kattas. “We just opened the temples as per the government directions with 50 per cent staff and allowed the limited number of devotees following Corona protocols,” the authorities said.

After the incident, the temples started tonsuring service at the Kalyana Kattas, the temple officials informed.

They appealed that the devotees have to mask their faces and follow Corona protocols.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here