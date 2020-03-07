In the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak, UP Govt Cancels 'Holi Milan' Event
The decision comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to stay away from the Holi event and asked people to refrain from attending social functions in view of coronavirus utbreak.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: In view of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has cancelled the March 9 'Holi Milan' programme as a preventive measure, the Raj Bhawan said on Saturday.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided to stay away from 'Holi Milan' programmes and had appealed to people to refrain from attending social functions in view of coronavirus.
"Coronavirus is an infectious virus and its infection spreads from one person to another. Therefore, protection is more important than treatment," he had said in a tweet.
"It is my appeal to all the people of the state to refrain from attending social functions and take good care of themselves and their families with full responsibility," the chief minister had said.
The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 10.
