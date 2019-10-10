In Third Sighting This Week, Pakistan Drone Spotted Over Punjab's Ferozepur District

A Pakistan-origin drone was spotted in Punjab yet again by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel over the Ferozepur district late Wednesday evening, news agency ANI reported. This is the third time in the last three days that drones have been spotted in this area.

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted flying in two villages in the Indian Territory along the India-Pakistan border in Hussainiwala area in Punjab late on Tuesday, news agency IANS had earlier reported.

Its first sighting was reported in Hazarasingh Wala village at 7.20 p.m. and later in Tendiwala village at 10.10 pm. Earlier, the sighting of a Pakistani drone was observed thrice in the same area on Monday night and villagers reportedly captured pictures of a drone on their mobiles.

"For the last two days we have been spotting a drone-like object hovering near our border with Pakistan. We have formed teams to investigate and have approached BSF also," Sukhvinder Singh, District Superintendent of Police, was quoted by news agency ANI.

The development comes just weeks after Punjab police said a large number of AK-47 assault rifles, satellite phones and grenades were dropped in Punjab's Tarn Taran district by heavy-lifting drones that came from Pakistan.

Sources told News 18 that the consignment was sent by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out an attack of 26/11 magnitude in religious places in Punjab. The drones used for this task were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. The sources added that 8 drones are likely to have been used to drop the arms and ammunition in Punjab.

They carried out at least eight 'sorties' for 10 days in September before dropping the weapons to the designated place, Punjab Police officials said. Preliminary investigation reveals that Pakistan-backed Khalistan Zinadabad Force (KZF) may have used Chinese made drones with the capacity to carry heavy payload to drop AK 47 rifles, ammunition, satellite phones and fake currency in Taran Taran.

On Sunday, five AK-47 rifles and hand grenades were recovered from Rajoke village near Khalra in Tarn Taran as Punjab Police busted a terror module of the KZF, backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany. The police said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

Sources in the security grid said these drones are commonly used in big farms of Punjab to spray pesticides and fertilisers in crops. "These are not very sophisticated but the advantage with such drones that they can carry a heavy payload," an official said.

The recovery of huge cache of arms has put security agencies on high alert to thwart what appear to be attempts to orchestrate terror attacks on security installation in the country.

