In This MP Town, Hindus Have Been Offering Prayers at a Dargah for 119 years

When the morning aarti is held in the temple premises, devotees also offer flowers at the adjacent dargah in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town.

Vivek Trivedi

March 2, 2020
In This MP Town, Hindus Have Been Offering Prayers at a Dargah for 119 years
The priests at Pattabhiram temple also offer services at the dargah.

Harda: As Delhi limps back to normalcy in the aftermath of communal riots that claimed 46 lives and left several injured, stories of communal harmony from different states are also making their way to the social media. One such incident has been reported from Harda town in Madhya Pradesh.

Garhipura area in Harda houses a dargah and a temple. Both these shrines share a common wall and followers of both the religions have been offering prayers here peacefully for the last 119 years.

The priests of the Pattabhiram temple also offer services at the dargah and Hindus who visit the temple also make it a point to bow down their heads in reverence.

For years, the dargah has been taken care of by temple priests and a Brahmin family, which resides in front of the temple.

When the morning aarti is held in the temple premises, devotees also offer flowers at the adjacent dargah.

The dargah falls under the temple administration, priest Dilip Godbole told News18. The priest and his family offer services at the dargah as well.

Munna Patel, head of local Muslim Tyohar Committee called it a shining example of communal harmony and Hindu-Muslim unity. “The Muslims pay visit to the shrine but the priests and a local Brahmin family takes care of the Dargah,” Patel said.

“My grandfather and family members have been taking care of this Dargah for the last 38 years. They offer prayers at the shrine daily,” Ashok Dubey, a member of the Brahmin family which lives close to the temple, said. Every Thursday, Hindus and Muslims gather in large numbers at this Dargah, he added.

Another Brahmin family in town also gets Tazia prepared every year and takes care of the livelihood of the Muslim family which prepares the Tazia, used on the occasion of Muharram.

Areas such as Garhipura, Manpura, Imlipura, Khedipura, Kulharda and Doodhderi have mixed population of Hindus and Muslims but natives of these areas have been living in complete harmony for decades.

(Inputs from Pravin Tanwar, Harda)

