In This UP School, Students Are Forced to Sweep Floors of Classroom

The Yogi Adityanath government in UP may claim to have provided many facilities at government schools but the ground reality seems to be different. Students of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki are made to sweep the classrooms before sitting down to study.The incident has been reported from a pre-middle government school in Fatehpur's Aurangabad area.The shocking visuals were captured by News18 that shows the students holding brooms and cleaning the floor of the classroom.Headmistress of the school Noorjahan said, “The area where they keep their shoes got dirty and they were cleaning that portion." The sweeper deputed in the school comes only once or twice a month even after repeated phone calls, she complained.Reacting to the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Barabanki, Vinay Kumar, said, “The incident is very shocking. We will send notice to the authorities. There are sweepers deputed for this job and teachers should ask them to clean the classrooms not students.”