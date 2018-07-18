GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In This UP School, Students Are Forced to Sweep Floors of Classroom

Students of a government school in Barabanki are made to sweep the classrooms before sitting down to study.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 18, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In This UP School, Students Are Forced to Sweep Floors of Classroom
Visuals of students cleaning the classroom.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in UP may claim to have provided many facilities at government schools but the ground reality seems to be different. Students of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki are made to sweep the classrooms before sitting down to study.

The incident has been reported from a pre-middle government school in Fatehpur's Aurangabad area.

The shocking visuals were captured by News18 that shows the students holding brooms and cleaning the floor of the classroom.

Headmistress of the school Noorjahan said, “The area where they keep their shoes got dirty and they were cleaning that portion." The sweeper deputed in the school comes only once or twice a month even after repeated phone calls, she complained.

Reacting to the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Barabanki, Vinay Kumar, said, “The incident is very shocking. We will send notice to the authorities. There are sweepers deputed for this job and teachers should ask them to clean the classrooms not students.”

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery