In Tokyo, PM Modi Gifts India's Art, Culture to His Counterparts from Quad Nations

From Sanjhi art and box with handcarved Rogan painting to Pattamadai silk mats and Gond art painting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a glimpse of India’s rich heritage and culture as he presented gifts to his counterparts and dignitaries from the four Quad nations.

PM Modi arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

SANJHI ART FOR US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Origin: Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Sanjhi, the art of hand cutting designs on paper, is an art form from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the legendary home of Lord Krishna. Traditionally motifs from Lord Krishna stories are created in stencils.

These stencils are cut free hand using scissor or a blade. The delicate Sanjhi is often held together by thin sheets of paper.

The Sanjhi panel is based on the theme of Thakurani Ghat from Mathura by a national awardee.

WOODEN HANDCARVED BOX WITH ROGAN PAINTING TO JAPANESE PM FUMIO KISHIDA

Origin: Gujarat

This artwork is a combination of two different arts — Rogan painting and wooden handcarving.

Rogan painting, is an art of cloth printing practiced in the Kutch District of Gujarat. In this craft, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting). The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century, with Rogan painting being practised by only one family.

The word ‘Rogan’ comes from Persian, meaning varnish or oil. The process of making Rogan painting is very laborious and skilful. Artists place a small amount of this paint paste into their palm.

At room temperature, the paint is carefully twisted into motifs and images using a metal rod that never comes in contact with the fabric. Next, the artisan folds his designs into a blank fabric, thereby printing its mirror image. In effect, it is a very basic form of printing.

Previously, the designs were simple and rustic in nature, but with the passage of time the craft has become more stylised and now is regarded as a high art form.

Handcarving on wood is an intricate art inspired by traditional jali designs taken from famous monuments of India. The designs are created by the experts in the most synchronised manner. The skill of woodcarving is an example of the excellent craftsmanship and rich tradition of India.

PATTAMADAI SILK MATS FOR FORMER JAPAN PMS

Origin: Tamil Nadu

Pattamadai, a small village in Tirunelveli district, is home to a unique tradition of superfine silk mat weaving from ‘korai’ grass grown on the banks of river Tamiraparani.

The mats are hand-woven using cotton or silk in the weft. Use of silk thread gives a royal sheen and definite appeal to the mat. This comes from Pattamaadai, a small village in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Naidu, and hence its name. Korai grass is found in abundance along the banks of the rivers and in marshy areas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The most unique aspect of a Pattamadai mat is how soft and flexible it is. The finest and most closely woven Pattamadai mats are called “pattu pai” or silk mats because these mats feel like a bolt of silk and fall like cloth. It takes nearly 45 days of soaking and processing and then about 2-3 weeks to make a single mat. The processing and weaving time can extend to nearly four months for a super fine “pattu” pai.

GOND ART PAINTING FOR AUSTRALIAN PM ANTHONY ALBANESE

Origin: Madhya Pradesh

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’.

These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colors and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, lime stone powder, etc.

Gond art is considered very similar to Aboriginal art of Australia. The Aborigines have their own stories like the Gonds do about creation.

These two art forms are divided by thousands of miles of physical distance between their creators, but are closely united and connected in its sentimentality and emotional core which are the definitive features of any art form.

