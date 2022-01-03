In Top-level Security Meet, Amit Shah Stresses on Better Coaction, Synergy among Central, State Agencies

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level security meeting attended by heads of police from all states and union territories, as well as top officials from intelligence and investigating agencies, the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces. According to the ministry, the meeting was held to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges.

“The heads of security agencies of the country prominently Central Intelligence Agencies, CAPFs, Intelligence wings of Armed Forces, Revenue and Financial Intelligence Agencies attended the meeting. The DGsP of States/UTs joined the meeting through video conferencing," the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement. “Highlighting the continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, movement of foreign terrorist fighters, etc. The Home Minister stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing CT and security challenges."

According to sources, Shah asked all security agencies to share information and coordinate well in case of any major crime or operation.

The home minister also said that state police should take inputs from central agencies more actively, according to sources.

There have been multiple instances where due to lack of coordination, operations have failed or casualties have happened, said sources. In some instances, state police avoided inputs shared by central agencies, according to them.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah Chairs High Level Meeting to Review Narcotics Coordination, Issues Direction to Curb Drug Menace

Punjab’s Ludhiana court blast, firing on Jammu and Kashmir police jawans, etc, are some recent examples where state police didn’t pay attention to inputs shared by central agencies, said sources.

Similarly, in Nagaland, a botched operation killed 14 locals, as the Indian Army didn’t involve local police and shared no information with them, according to sources. The matter has also been raised with the home ministry by the state government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.