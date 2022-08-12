In Touch with Pak Taliban, Looking for Weapons: How UP JeM Man Was Tracked | Exclusive Details

Mohammad Nadeem, the alleged operative of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who was arrested from Saharanpur by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) ahead of the 75th Independence Day, was in touch with terrorists from Pakistan, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

According to sources, Nadeem, a resident of Kundeheda in Saharanpur, was in touch with JeM on WhatsApp and used to ask others to join the terror outfit.

He has been arrested on the basis of his digital forensic data, said sources.

According to sources, Nadeem was active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram.

THE DIGITAL CONNECT

The digital forensic data found that he was active on Facebook through his IDs — Gumnam Hamsafar and Medimrao. On Instagram, he was active on alibhal_999, and on Twitter through @inshadnnadeem, @innocent313313. On YouTube, he was active through his ID Basitkhan

He was also active on chatting apps such as WhatsApp through different Indian and European numbers. On Telegram, he was going by the names Bagi and shssdjdnd.

During his interrogation, he confessed that he got the link to join Rahe E Hidayat through a group from Bihar on Telegram.

The group posted “jihadi content and pictures”.

“There, he got in touch with one Saifullah, who asked him to circulate the pictures and videos to all his friends. Nadeem shared the videos to all friends in Bihar and Uttarakhand,” said the source.

LINKS TO PAK TALIBAN

Saifullah from India then introduced Nadeem to another person, also named Saifullah, in Pakistan and told him they are working for jihad, said sources.

On chatting apps, he was in touch with Saifullah in Pakistan and was asked to connect to more people through social media.

Saifullah, who claimed to be the commander of Pak Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), asked Nadeem to arrange for weapons and guns in India. Nadeem was told to get the funding on his own and that the money would be sent to him later, sources said.

He was asked to operate Telegram through Orbit.

The Pakistani terrorist also introduced Nadeem to a person in Balakot, Ramiz, and another member of TTP, Abdullah. “They used to speak to him everyday. They asked him to explore chemical explosives, detonators and time fuse, and also sent him a 70-page PDF file on carrying out bomb blasts,” said sources.

