In Twist to Tale, Kamlesh Tiwari’s Mother Accuses BJP Leader Shiv Kumar Gupta of Son's Murder

Lucknow: The body of deceased right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari was taken to his ancestral house in Sitapur late on Friday night after post-morterm amidst protest by his supporters at few places in Lucknow.

The case has again taken a new turn after Tiwari's mother accused BJP leader Shiv Kumar Gupta of her son's mother. Tiwari was a native of Mahmudabad area of Sitapur district in Lucknow.

When questioned about who she thought was responsible for Tiwari's murder, she said, “It is Shiv Kumar Gupta, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party. Nobody asked me anything in Lucknow, all I was asked is what I want. To this I replied that I just want the dead body of my son. I will not spare anyone even if I get killed for it. I requested the police to call Gupta and question him but my request was not heeded to. Shiv Kumar Gupta lives in Thatheri and is a mafia who has over 500 cases against him. He had taken over as the president of local temple and killed my son over a dispute regarding construction of the structure.”

Earlier, Tiwari's wife had blamed two 'maulanas' from Bijnor for his death. The 'maulanas' — Mohammad Mufti Naeem and Anwarul Haq — had announced a bounty on Tiwari's head for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad a few years ago. Tiwari's wife said the two had conspired to kill the leader of the little-known Hindu Samaj Party who was also a former leader of the Hindu Mahasabha. Both have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, said a police officer.

Exclusive footage of Kamesh Tiwari’s murders. | @pranshumisraa with more details pic.twitter.com/oqEi0rezRZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 19, 2019

However, the police have claimed that Friday’s murder was “purely criminal” in nature and committed by two persons who seemed to have been known to Tiwari as they had sat down for a cup of tea before stabbing him to death.

Lucknow Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, "The two persons had come to visit Tiwari and interacted with him for about half an hour on the first floor of his house in the Naka area. Apparently after having tea, the duo attacked Tiwari and left the place. He was then rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Various police teams have been deployed to nab the culprits and details about the two individuals are being looked into. All the points are being investigated and the culprits will be nabbed soon. As per preliminary information, it seems the two men were known to Tiwari.”

A Special Investigation Team, headed by Inspector General (Lucknow) SK Bhagat, will look into the case. According to available CCTV footage, two men, wearing saffron-coloured kurtas, were seen going towards Tiwari’s residence. The police said Tiwari was already provided security and one of the guards stationed outside his house had allowed the two accused inside after receiving confirmation from the leader.

Director General of Police OP Singh said the Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed and the case will be cracked soon. “It is a purely criminal activity and we are working on it," he said. "Initially, there was a small law and order problem, but the situation is now under control and our officers have reached the spot. I am sure within 48 hours, we will be able to nab the criminals and will ascertain the reasons behind the murder.”

