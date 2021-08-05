In Unique Bid, MP Officials Use Tribal Dialects to Woo Those With Vaccine Hesitancy to Take Covid Shots

Persuading locals for the Covid-19 vaccination has remained a tough task for the administration in Madhya Pradesh especially in tribal-dominated areas.

The government officers, however, have resorted to a unique way so that the locals have started lining up in front of the vaccination centres in large numbers.

To convincing locals to go for the vaccine, the administration in Harda has issued publicity audio material in the local dialect of the tribals and also deployed staffers who are well versed with the local language.

However, pictures of vaccination centres from Harda exhibit that the tribal populace is lining up at centres in a disciplined manner with social distancing. This is contrary to the images being circulated from urban vaccination centres where the locals push each other in a bid to get the vaccination.

The local tribals use Gond and Korku languages to communicate with each other and the administration has prepared vaccination publicity material in these languages. Aganwadi workers, forest staff and government teachers who are experts in these languages have been roped in the awareness drive and these volunteers have made locals understand the importance of the vaccination, an officer from the Department of Health said.

He added that the move paid off as tribal men and women are reaching vaccination centres in large numbers, of late.

As the News18 correspondent reached Van Gram Lakhadeh on Thursday, he found that a total of 80 locals were administered doses in a matter of few hours.

One of the men standing in the queue said that volunteers visited his house recently and made him understand the importance of vaccine dose in the local Gond language. Another tribal youth standing nearby also explained how volunteers are communicating to them in their local language.

Asha worker Sugandhi Kumre said that earlier villagers were apprehensive of the jabs but after volunteers like her visited households and spoke to them in the local language, the villagers agreed to be inoculated. Some local youth and government employees also volunteered to help out in this campaign, added Kumre.

Arjun Nagraj, a local health worker appointed at one of the vaccination centres affirmed that footfall at vaccination centres has improved.

District Collector Sanjay Gupta said that Harda has achieved 73% vaccination as of now and 3.65 lakh persons have been vaccinated. Total 80% of the population resides in villages which is why the administration prepared publicity material in their language. Harda was in second place in terms of the number of vaccinations in MP recently when the State had created a record for single-day vaccination.

During a recent conference of collectors and commissioners, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had lauded the vaccination efforts of the Harda district.

Speaking to News18, Minister Kamal Patel also applauded the efforts of the administration for achieving the goal of cent per cent vaccination in the district.

MP inoculates 3.41 cr

By Thursday, Madhya Pradesh has inoculated over 3.41 crore population with over 4.08 lakh getting the jabs on Thursday. A total of 2.86 crore have received the first dose while over 55 lakh have received the second dose in the State. As many as 3,563 centres are offering vaccine doses including 36 private centres.

(Inputs from Pravin Singh Tanwar)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here