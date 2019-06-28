In Unique Brain Surgery, Lucknow Doctors Stop Patient's Heartbeat Four Times, Then Resuscitate Him to Get Rid of Aneurysm
The doctors said the unique approach was adopted to lower the risks associated with the surgical procedure.
Representational image. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Lucknow: Doctors in Uttar Pradesh's capital of Lucknow conducted a unique brain surgery on Wednesday in which they stopped the heartbeat of a patient for 45 seconds on three separate occasions, sending him into a cardiac arrest, and then brought him back to life. The approach of stopping the heartbeat was adopted to lower the risks associated with the surgical procedure, they said.
The surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Ravi Shankar and radiologist RV Phadke at Apollo Medics Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday.
The patient, 35-year-old Manoj Verma, was suffering from a brain aneurysm. Doctors believe that such kind of an aneurysm can be developed due to excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, or even by heredity.
Verma, a resident of Barabanki, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and his condition was critical.
“In a brain aneurysm, a balloon of blood is formed in the patient's blood vessel,” said Dr Shankar, adding that during treatment, the balloon in the vessel is closed off by a clip, which could be dangerous even after surgery.
“During this seven-hour operation, we stopped the patient's heartbeat four times for about 45 seconds every time and took him into a state of temporary death (cardiac arrest),” said the doctor. He added that the team had to work a hundred times faster, which required special skills and training.
The patient was soon observed to be recovering after the operation. Verma could speak as soon the surgery was over.
The doctors claimed that they had successfully such a surgery for the first time.
