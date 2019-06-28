Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In Unique Brain Surgery, Lucknow Doctors Stop Patient's Heartbeat Four Times, Then Resuscitate Him to Get Rid of Aneurysm

The doctors said the unique approach was adopted to lower the risks associated with the surgical procedure.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Unique Brain Surgery, Lucknow Doctors Stop Patient's Heartbeat Four Times, Then Resuscitate Him to Get Rid of Aneurysm
Representational image. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...

Lucknow: Doctors in Uttar Pradesh's capital of Lucknow conducted a unique brain surgery on Wednesday in which they stopped the heartbeat of a patient for 45 seconds on three separate occasions, sending him into a cardiac arrest, and then brought him back to life. The approach of stopping the heartbeat was adopted to lower the risks associated with the surgical procedure, they said.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Ravi Shankar and radiologist RV Phadke at Apollo Medics Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient, 35-year-old Manoj Verma, was suffering from a brain aneurysm. Doctors believe that such kind of an aneurysm can be developed due to excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, or even by heredity.

Verma, a resident of Barabanki, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and his condition was critical.

“In a brain aneurysm, a balloon of blood is formed in the patient's blood vessel,” said Dr Shankar, adding that during treatment, the balloon in the vessel is closed off by a clip, which could be dangerous even after surgery.

“During this seven-hour operation, we stopped the patient's heartbeat four times for about 45 seconds every time and took him into a state of temporary death (cardiac arrest),” said the doctor. He added that the team had to work a hundred times faster, which required special skills and training.

The patient was soon observed to be recovering after the operation. Verma could speak as soon the surgery was over.

The doctors claimed that they had successfully such a surgery for the first time.

| Edited by: Majid Alam
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram