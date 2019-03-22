English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Unusual Move, Delhi Police Stops and Questions Guests Attending Pak National Day Reception
The people who refused to share their phone numbers were not allowed to proceed for the event, several guests said, adding they were finally let in only after they gave their contact details.
Delhi Police sought details from guests attending a reception at the Pakistan High Commission on the country's National day. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday posed various queries and sought details from guests attending a reception at the Pakistan High Commission on the eve of the country's National Day, according to several people who attended the function.
In an unusual move, police personnel posted outside the Pakistan High Commission stopped the guests and sought their names and phone numbers before allowing them to proceed, according to a number of guests.
The people who refused to share their phone numbers were not allowed to proceed for the event, several guests said, adding they were finally let in only after they gave their contact details.
When sought comments, a senior Delhi Police official said, "The government boycotted the event. However, there were people who came for it. In such circumstances, it was important to note the details of people who were present there and to ascertain reasons for their presence."
The Delhi Police personnel also asked several guests reason for their coming to the event when the Indian government has boycotted the reception.
India boycotted the reception, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.
"I have been coming to Pakistan Day reception for the last several years. But for the first time I am facing such harassment. This is totally uncalled for," said a retired IAS officer who wished not to be named.
Another guest said, "Even after the Kargil conflict, we had not faced such harassment."
In an unusual move, police personnel posted outside the Pakistan High Commission stopped the guests and sought their names and phone numbers before allowing them to proceed, according to a number of guests.
The people who refused to share their phone numbers were not allowed to proceed for the event, several guests said, adding they were finally let in only after they gave their contact details.
When sought comments, a senior Delhi Police official said, "The government boycotted the event. However, there were people who came for it. In such circumstances, it was important to note the details of people who were present there and to ascertain reasons for their presence."
The Delhi Police personnel also asked several guests reason for their coming to the event when the Indian government has boycotted the reception.
India boycotted the reception, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.
"I have been coming to Pakistan Day reception for the last several years. But for the first time I am facing such harassment. This is totally uncalled for," said a retired IAS officer who wished not to be named.
Another guest said, "Even after the Kargil conflict, we had not faced such harassment."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
- Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Policemen are Not Superheroes
- Facebook May Have Fixed the Password Debacle, But Here is What You Should Also do
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- Emilia Clarke Writes On Surviving Brain Surgery, Twitter Hails Her Dragon Courage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results