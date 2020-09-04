In UP, 4 Men Sexually Harass Dalit Woman, Man Attempts to Rape His 7-year-old Neighbour

Muzaffarnagar: A Dalit woman was allegedly sexually harassed by four men in Muzaffarnagar, following which there was a clash between two groups and they pelted stones at each other, police said on Friday. SHO Rajkumar Rana said one accused was thrashed by the mob in Morna village and handed over to the police, but a search is on to trace the remaining three accused.

He said the incident took place on Thursday evening when the four youths harassed the woman outside her house. This led to a clash between two groups during which stones were pelted, the SHO said. In another incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape his seven-year-old neighbour in the district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the girl was playing outside her house when she was taken by the accused to his residence. There he tried to rape her but she started crying for help, forcing him to flee. The girls' parents had gone to the fields at the time of the incident. When they came back, she narrated her ordeal to them and they registered a police complaint in this regard.

