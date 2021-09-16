In UP, 5 Kids Among 16 Killed in Incidents of Roof, Wall Collapse Due to Rains

At least 16 people have lost their lives as the houses and walls collapsed in several parts of Uttar Pradesh following heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Several people have sustained injuries and they are being treated at several hospitals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to rains and ordered the officials to provide financial help and treatment facilities to the affected people. According to the reports, four people each died after the collapse of the roof and wall of the house in Jaunpur and Fatehpur, two in Barabanki, two in Amethi, and one each in Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ajodhya and Raebareli.

In Sarai Khani village of Sujanganj area of Jaunpur, three people of a family died after the roof of a ‘Kutcha’ house collapsed. Two others are injured in the incident. Bharat Laal Jaiswal (40), his wife Gulaba Devi (36) and nine-year-old girl Sakshi died. In Fatehpur, constant rain for the last 48 hours has turned into a nightmare for the people. In the district, the roof and walls collapsed at three different places, causing the death of four people, including three kids.

In Dariyapur village of Sultanpur Gosh, 13-year-old Guriya and 3-year-old Muskan died. In Maharahaa village of Kalyanpur 2 years old Komal died and a couple got seriously injured. In Jajarha village of Laloli police station area, 26-year-old Rakesh died. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The revenue officer has reached the place and has promised possible help. In Barabanki heavy rains in the last 12 hours killed two people. In the Basegapur village of Ramsanehi Ghat police station area, a father-son duo died due to the collapse of a wall. Villages took the bodies out after digging the debris.

A girl died in Teloi and a middle-aged person died in Gauriganj after they were trapped in the debris. In the Dostpur village of Purakalndar police station, an old woman died after a wall of her house collapsed. Two people were injured and were admitted to the district hospital. In Kaushambi, a wife died while the husband is being treated for injuries after heavy rains. A brother died while three sisters were injured in Nawabpur of Mahmoudabad Kotvali area of Seetapur.

