In UP, Family Digs 9-year-old’s Graveyard to Revive Him Through Witchcraft

An occultist is among half a dozen people arrested for trying to resurrect a nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district. The accused took the body of the kid from a graveyard in the Pharenda area’s Ganeshpur village and tried to bring him back to life through supernatural practices. However, when the nine-year-old could not be revived after several days, the victim’s family thrashed the occultist and his family.

The incident was filmed and went viral on social media after which Pharenda police took cognisance of the case, and booked the occultist, the victim’s family and other people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, a nine-year-old boy had died last week of viral fever in Ganeshpur. His family buried him in a nearby graveyard. Meanwhile, a local woman paid a visit to their house and claimed that the kid can be revived through witchcraft.

The family, grieving the loss of their son, fell for the woman’s words, and decided to go ahead with the superstitious plan. They dug the grave and took out the nine-year-old’s body. Despite performing various religious rituals for five days, they failed to resurrect the kid.

The grieving family, which was hoping to reunite with their son, got angry and thrashed the occultist and his family. The incident was captured on camera and showed the family stripping off the occultist’s clothes and taking out their frustration on him.

The viral video also shows a naked woman in the graveyard where the nine-year-old boy was buried.

A case has now been registered in the Pharenda police station for defacing the graveyard and creating fear among the public. The nine-year-old’s family members have also been held for spreading superstitious beliefs and thrashing the occultist.

