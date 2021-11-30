In UP, Wedding Venue Turns Wrestling Ring as Relatives of Bride, Groom Clash Over Music

We have often seen disagreements among the family members of the bride and groom, but certainly not over which song the DJ is going to play next, right? However, in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, the family members and relatives of the bride and groom got into a fight while dancing to the songs DJ played.

Minutes later, it led to a full-blown brawl involving the use of chairs by both parties, resulting in a huge ruckus. In fact, the situation turned so tense that the police had to reach the spot and calm both parties. The video of the fight and the resulting destruction is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Behera Sadat village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Sultanpur Ghosh police station area. As per information, the barat came from Bilanda village. And while they were dancing on stage, the members from both sides had a rift, which soon snowballed into a big fight.

The video, too, went viral on social media. However, News18 does not confirm the viral video.

