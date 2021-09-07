In UP's Amethi, Wall Collapse Claims Lives of 3 Children, 2 Injured

Three children died and two others were seriously injured after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district on Monday evening. The children were playing near the house located in Todarpur Majre Jamurwan village of Tiloi tehsil of the district, police said. Five children came under the debris of the wall following its collapse due to the incessant rainfall in the area. They were rushed to Community Health Center (CHC) Tiloi where doctors declared that three children were brought dead while two were hospitalised for treatment.

According to officials, Divyanshi (6), Vansh (8), and Satyam (10) died on the spot. However, villagers took them to Tiloi CHC along with two other injured children Ashish (10) and Shiva (10). Later, the injured were referred to a hospital in Rae Bareli district for treatment. At present, both are said to be out of danger. Officials assured them that proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured. The police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem.

The top officials of the district administration reached the incident spot and assured all possible help to the villagers. District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar, SP Dinesh Singh, and SDM Yogendra Singh have talked to the victim families.

Last month, a three-year-old girl was killed and two other children were hospitalised when a wall of another kutcha house collapsed on them in the Jais area of Amethi. The children were alone in the house when the incident took place after incessant rainfall. In July, wall collapse incidents due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district claimed seven lives.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of rainfall is expected in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to weather experts, a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move North India during the next two-three days.

