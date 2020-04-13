In UP's Badaun, 14 Villages Quarantined After One Man Tests Positive for Covid-19
The man, who comes from Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a local mosque Bhavanipur Khali area and tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday.
Volunteers spray disinfectants on the building of Ali Jan mosque, after some people staying there were tested positive of coronavirus, at Sadar Bazar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): One man has sent 14 villages into forced quarantine in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.
The man, who comes from Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a local mosque Bhavanipur Khali area and tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday.
He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.
District magistrate Kumar Prashant said, "After the man tested positive for Corona, the district administration has sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from the village where he was staying. Fourteen villages have been quarantined."
The official said the limits of the villages have also been sealed, and zonal and sector magistrates have been deployed in the area.
Essential items are being provided in the village and tests of suspected cases are being carried out, he added
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan Offers Amazon Prime at no Extra Cost
- Kareena Kapoor Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Amid Lockdown Extension Report
- Unable to Get Alcohol in Lockdown, Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Consuming Hand Sanitiser
- From Workout to Playing Cards with Family, Smriti Mandhana Has Her Lockdown Routine Sorted
- What's Going on in Sports Amid Coronavirus Lockdown? This Newspaper Has a Quirky Reply