In UP's Banda, Faulty Canara Bank ATM Disburses Rs 3.46 Lakh in 2 Hours

The people of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district were recently left shocked when a Canara Bank ATM suddenly started ejecting 500-rupee notes instead of the usual 100 ones. According to reports, this particular ATM disbursed Rs 3.46 within two hours and went empty afterwards. This incident has created a stir in the area among the locals.

Speaking to reporters, an employee of the Canara Bank said that this mistake happened owing to a technical fault in the system of the bank. According to reports, an amount of around Rs. 260,000 has been withdrawn by as many as thirty customers until the ATM was finally left with no money.

The bank staff got the ATM closed as soon as they got to know about technical glitches. They have already started the recovery of the money by making a full list of the customers who withdrew money from the ATM. The main reason for the technical fault was a glitch in the sensor of the ATM. The bank officers have also written a letter to the Superintendent of Police, seeking an assurance of refund.

The letter cites that due to a technical fault in the Station Road ATM, it ended up dispensing more cash than required. These transactions have been done by 30 people. This information regarding the thirty people was given to the branch on September 21. Apart from helping the bank recover money from the thirty individuals, the police will also take action against the person responsible for operating the ATM.

