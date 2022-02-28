In UP’s Bareilly, BJP MLA’s Brother, Nephews Booked Over Land Dispute

At least 20 people, including close relatives of Rajesh Mishra alias Pappu Bharataul, the BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, have been booked on charges of murder and rioting. An FIR has been filed against Rajesh’s brother Ramesh Mishra and his nephews Rajat Mishra and Achal Mishra at Izzatnagar police station. The police said that the accused were involved in a clash over a land dispute and they are still on the run.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s side, there was a clash on Saturday over the possession of land lying vacant in Saidpur Hawkins village of Izzatnagar police station area. The land was divided into three equal parts and owned by three people — Ram Bahadur, Tularam, and Ramdei, wife of Lalta Prasad. Ram Bahadur and Tularam have already sold their land to a person who then merged the two parts into one. Lalta Prasad in the FIR has alleged that a small part of the land owned by his wife was taken by the new owner of the land.

Advertisement

According to the FIR copy, an application was submitted to officials for land measurement. A team comprising officials of administration and corporation was measuring the land on Saturday.

About 20 people, including Ram Bahadur, Tularam, MLA Rajesh Mishra’s brother Ramesh Mishra and nephews Achal Mishra, Rajat Mishra beat Laltra Prasad, his brother Bhagwan Das and nephews Rajpal and Hariom as soon as the team left after land measurement, Lalta said in his FIR.

“The accused attacked us with sticks with the intention of our killings,” Lalta said in his complaint.

Rajesh Mishra is a BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. In Assembly polls 2022, the party did not give him a ticket and fielded Dr Raghavendra Sharma.

Sanjay Kumar Dhir, a police official of Izzatnagar Police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused in this incident under relevant sections of IPC. The Police are yet to make any arrest in this case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.