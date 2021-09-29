In UP's Bulandshahr, 3 Youths Cut Minor’s Tongue After Spat

Three youths of a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr allegedly cut a 12-year-old boy’s tongue after a fight on Tuesday evening.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the incident occurred at Boraulli village under Kotwali police station jurisdiction.

A senior police officer stationed at the Kotwali Police station said, “The minor came to the police station with a bleeding mouth. He was bleeding profusely and unable to speak. He wrote and informed us that three youths of Boraulli village cut his tongue using scissors.”

“We rushed the boy to Bulandshahr government hospital for medical treatment. The doctors have declared him safe,” added the officer.

The officer further said that after receiving the boy’s complaint, they have registered an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 324 and the POCSO Act.

During the probe, the Kotwali police station officials have learnt that the complainant and other boys of his age were playing. Due to some reasons, there was a spat between the complainant and one of the boys he was playing with.

“The verbal fight turned ugly when the minors started sharing fists and attacked each other with batons. The other minor suffered head injuries in the incident. Soon after, the injured boy returned home crying,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the injured boy’s relative got angry and he first beat the complainant and then cut his tongue with a pair of scissors.

More than 24 hours have passed since a complaint was reported in the Kotwali Police station but not a single arrest has been made by the police.

A senior officer stationed at Bulandshahr district police headquarters told the media that a special team of Kotwali police station is investigating the matter. The accused’s parents are being questioned about their ward’s presence. “Raids are being conducted at various locations in the district to nab the accused youths,” the officer added.

