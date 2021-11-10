In UP's Hardoi, Drunk Home Guard Creates Ruckus, Misbehaves With Passersby

A home guard jawan, in a drunken state on-duty for traffic management, was found creating a ruckus in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi. The jawan created so much commotion that he had to be carried on the shoulders to the nearest police station. The home guard has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a Hardoi resident.

According to reports, Pawan Kumar was posted to manage the traffic but was found drunk on duty. The incident occurred at Mandi Chowk of Hardoi city. He went out of control and molested the passersby, locals alleged. An iron traffic barrier was also overturned in the middle of the road by the drunken policeman.

When the situation went out of control, Pawan was carried by fellow policemen to Kotwali city station. While the policeman went on a harassing spree, locals took their phones out and recorded him.

CO City Vikas Jaiswal said, “We had received information that a home guard, who was looking after the traffic system, misbehaved with the people on the road while he was on duty."

“His medical examination is being done by the Kotwali police. Strict action will be taken in this matter,” he added.

