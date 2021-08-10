In UP’s Hardoi, Fake Doctor Makes Patients Lie Down Under Tree

A bizarre video has surfaced from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh where a fraud doctor was seen making his patients lie down under a tree and then connecting them to a bottle of glucose hanging from the tree. After this shocking video went viral on social media, the Chief Medical Officer of Hardoi sprung into action and called for an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, there are many such fraud ‘doctors’ who treat patients but have no legal authorization required to be a doctor. The latest video of a quack administering glucose to a patient under a tree has created a huge uproar among the locals. The incident is from the Kachhauna village of Hardoi. After the video went viral, more pictures have come to the fore which shows the patient lying in dirt while undergoing treatment. These pictures have infuriated the public who are now demanding strict action against quackery of this nature.

Dr. Surya Mani Tripathi, the Chief Medical Officer of Hardoi, has directed the in-charge of the Community Health Center of Kachhauna to investigate and take due action. Tripathi has also promised action against other quacks in the area who endanger the lives of people with their poor knowledge and dangerous methods of ‘treatment’.

