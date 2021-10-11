In UP's Meerut, Boyfriend of Class 12 Girl Arrested For Raping, Murdering Her

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the rape and murder case of a class 12 student in Meerut within 48 hours of the incident after they arresting youth in his early twenties. The arrested youth has been identified as Mangal Pandey.

Meerut superintendent of police (SP) Vinit Bhatnagar said, “Mangal Pandey first raped the student and then spiked her cold drink with Sulphas tablets. The girl had died due to multiple organ failure caused by the spiked cold drink.”

The SP further said that the girl, along with her father on October 6, had gone to school to appear for her mid-term examinations. When the girl did not return even after four hours, her parents started searching for her.

“The victim returned home and complained of a severe stomach ache. She was rushed to the nearest medical hospital but died during treatment,” added SP Vinit Bhatnagar.

The doctors of the hospitals said the girl died after multiple organ failures due to the consumption of a poisonous substance. “As per the autopsy report, the girl had consumed Sulphas poison,” added Meerut SP.

During the probe, one of the victim’s classmates told the police that after school, she was last seen with her boyfriend. “Her classmates told us that she knew the boy for the last three years and she wanted to marry the boy after completing her class 12,” added Bhatnagar.

“The youth was detained, and during interrogation, he confessed to raping and spiking the victim’s cold drink with Sulphas tablets,” Meerut SP added.

According to the SP, Mangal Pandey forced the girl to accompany him to a hotel in Mohanpuri where he raped her. “During questioning, he told us that he had been planning to kill the girl for the last few days as she was pressuring him for marriage.”

