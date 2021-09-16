Hospitalised During 2nd Wave, UP Man Returns Home After 130 Days, Still on Oxygen Support

A Covid-19 patient in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was discharged from the hospital after 130 days. Vishwas Saini managed to win the battle against coronavirus but has become dependent on oxygen support. According to news agency ANI, the patient tested positive for Covid-19 on April 28 during the second wave and was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. Saini’s 130-day battle against coronavirus included him being on a ventilator for a month after his oxygen level dropped to 16.

“He tested positive for COVID on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but later, was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated,” Dr Avneet Rana, who treated Saini at Nutema Hospital, told ANI.

Dr Rana praised the patient, saying he managed to fight the disease due to his strong willpower to live.

Saini is now reunited with his family at home. He said it feels great to be back home with his loved ones after so long. Recalling the excruciating time at the hospital, Saini said he was “very worried and scared” when he saw people succumbing to the virus at the hospital, adding that his doctor motivated him towards recovery.

Saini’s condition now is stable and he even manages to do without an oxygen cylinder for three to four hours. According to the doctor, the patient is still on medication and requires oxygen support after a gap of around four hours. While Covid-19 has taken a visible toll on Saini’s health, it could not dent his determination even after a prolonged battle.

Uttar Pradesh was hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May when the health system of the state was overwhelmed with thousands of patients who searched for hospital beds every day. The second bout of the pandemic had also spread rapidly in the rural parts of Uttar Pradesh and posed a grave threat to the health infrastructure.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here