In UP's Meerut, Man Kills Elder Brother For Refusing to Give Him Rs 500

A man killed his elder brother in a dispute over a paltry Rs 500 in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The incident has created a stir in the area. Upon learning about the murder, a huge crowd of people gathered around the crime scene on Friday morning. Rinku, the younger brother, has been arrested on charges of murder.

The police immediately reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. According to reports, the two brothers were sitting together and drinking alcohol when the crime occurred.

While drinking, a dispute arose between the two and the younger brother kept demanding money, while the elder one refused to lend him any. Enraged Rinku strangled his brother with a rope. According to sources, the two brothers were residents of Rithani which falls under the Partapur police station area of Meerut.

They used to work as menial labourers. Late Thursday evening, elder brother Monu started drinking alcohol with his younger brother Rinku near the house. They were accompanied by two other youths from the neighbourhood. Eyewitnesses said that Rinku told Monu, “It’s raining today, and I have to drink. I will keep drinking till I’m fully intoxicated." Monu refused, asking him to go and sleep.

This led to an argument, ultimately leading to a scuffle and resulting in Monu’s murder. Monu had been married for seven years, but his wife had left him owing to his drinking habits. She is currently staying at her maternal home.

The police are investigating the incident for further clues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.