In UP's Mirzapur, Businessman Shot Dead; Angry Mob Thrashes Shooter to Death

An armed criminal was thrashed to death by an agitated mob a few minutes after he killed a businessman in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mirzapur Police, both the killings occurred at Dadra Market, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Marihan police station.

“We have seized both the bodies and have sent them for postmortem at the Mirzapur district hospital,” added a senior police officer stationed at the Marihan police station.

The deceased shopkeeper has been identified as Satyam Kumar and his shooter has been identified as Rishab Pandey.

According to Kumar’s mother, the duo was sitting at the shop’s counter when Rishab came to the shop, took out his pistol, and opened fire on her son.

“During our probe, we have learnt that Rishab from a point-blank range shot at Kumar. He suffered bullet injuries on his chest. Due to the fatal bullet injury, Kumar died a few minutes after he was fired upon,” added the police officer.

Kumar’s mother cried for help soon after Rishab opened fire, police said, adding the nearby shopkeepers and locals rushed to Kumar’s shop.

“On seeing a large number of people rushing towards the shop, Rishab tried to flee the crime scene but he was chased by the locals. Rishab somehow managed to get into a house and locked himself to escape the angry crowd,” added the officer.

“The infuriated crowd broke into the house, pulled Rishab out of the house and beat him brutally with iron rods and sticks. Due to the beating, the shooter died on the spot,” added the officer.

A senior officer stationed at Mirzapur district police headquarters said that security has been beefed up in Dadra Market and nearby areas to prevent any further untoward incidents.

“We have started investigating both the cases,” added the officer.

