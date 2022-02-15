In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Drunk Son Beats Father to Death

A seventy-year-old father was allegedly beaten to death by his drunken son for refusing him money to buy more alcohol. The event was reported from the Gyana Majra Rodan, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the perpetrator, Amardeep, reportedly beat his father, Gulab Singh, to death with a stick. Reportedly, the differently-abled Gulab Singh, who resides in Muzaffarnagar, got into a financial fight with his son Amardeep.

According to police, Amardeep was demanding money for alcohol, but when his father refused, the son got angry and struck his father with a stick. Following this, Amardeep strangled Gulab Singh to death.

According to Station House Officer Gyaneshvar Bodh, after murdering his father, he sealed the body inside the house and fled. The event was reported to the police by the locals who then arrived on the scene. According to the SHO, when the police learned of the event, they hurried to the area and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The locals also informed authorities that Amardeep had been living with Gulab Singh and his mother Rajkali ever since his wife abandoned him because of his alcoholism. His brothers had moved somewhere else in the region to earn a living. Amardeep used to harass his father for money to purchase liquor, according to reports. The SHO added that police lodged a homicide case against Amardeep and initiated a manhunt for him.

According to Inspector Dnyaneshwar Boudh, the case has been filed against Amardeep based on the accusation of Gulab Singh’s elder son Tarsem Singh.

Reportedly, Gulab Singh was a retired army man. He retired in 1987 from the post of Naib Subedar.

