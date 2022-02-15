In UP's Shahjahanpur, SP Booth Agent Shot Dead After Dispute During Voting

A booth agent of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was allegedly shot dead by a rival group in a village after a dispute during polling in Tilhar constituency of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Kumar (20). He was shot dead in Vikrampur Chakora village of the district.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shahjahanpur Sanjay Kumar said that Sudhir was shot dead in Vikrampur Chakora village when he was going to attend nature’s call on Tuesday morning. He said that a villager also sustained serious injuries in the firing. The injured has been admitted to the hospital, he said in a video statement.

The police official said that a dispute occurred between Sudhir and a group of villagers during the polling in the Tilhar constituency in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. He said that additional force has been deployed in Nigohi police station, under which the village Vikrampur Chakora falls. The police are keeping a close watch on the area following the tense situation.

A case has been registered against the SP candidate and outgoing Tilhar MLA Roshanlal Verma and his two sons for allegedly thrashing and seriously injuring BJP workers. When the BJP workers reached Nigohi police station to register their complaint, the police started beating them, a viral video showed.

Watch Viral video here –

According to reports, supporters of BJP candidate Salona Kushwaha were beaten up by supporters of SP candidate Roshan Lal Verma. Later, Kushwaha reached the Nigohi police station and blocked the Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit road outside the station. He alleged that police did not take any action against Verma and his supporters. Police had to resort to using force to clear the road.

