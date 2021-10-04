In UP's Unnao, Unknown Criminals Cut Youth's Private Part; Patient Critical

Unknown criminals armed with sharp weapons barged into a youth’s house and allegedly cut his private parts in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Sunday evening.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, unknown criminals forced into a house in Gauri village under Maurawan police station jurisdiction took a youth captive and cut his private parts using a sharp weapon.

The victim has been identified as Kamlesh. He is being treated at a hospital in Lucknow and is critical.

The Maurawan police station has lodged an FIR against unknown criminals under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said, “We have engaged a dog squad to locate the criminals. We have zeroed down a person, who could be involved in the criminal incident. We are questioning people to nab all criminals behind the act.”

The officer further added that the criminals behind the act will be arrested soon.

According to a police officer stationed at Maurawan police station, “It is not yet clear how many criminals were behind the act. We have not been able to take the victim’s statement. Once his health stabilizes we will take his statement.”

The officer further added that during their probe they have learnt that a few armed criminals barged in Kamlesh’s house. He was first brutally beaten by his attackers and then his private part was cut. “At the time of the incident, Kamlesh was sleeping in the verandah,” added the officer.

The police officer added that when Kamlesh cried of pain and for help, his attackers taking advantage of the dark escaped from the incident site. “His family members who are villagers tried to nab Kamlesh’s attackers but they escaped,” said the officer.

Police further added that Kamlesh was rushed to a local government hospital by his family members for medical attention. The doctors of the hospital referred him to Lucknow for better treatment.

