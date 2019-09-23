New Delhi: In US to attend the 74th session of the United Nation General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he will get UN involved on Kashmir issue, alleging that New Delhi "doesn't hold bilateral talks with Islamabad".

"The problem is, whenever anyone else tries to get involved, India says it is a bilateral issue. But they don't have bilateral talks with us. I will speak at the UN, for the UN to get involved," Khan said.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

Islamabad has also downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370.

Khan had last month announced to raise the Kashmir issue at "every international forum", including at the UN General Assembly. "We have succeeded in internationalising the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up," Khan said had addressing the nation.

However, Pakistan's move to vouch for "human rights in Kashmir" has drawn sharp criticism, especially after Baloch political activists and human rights defenders raising Islamabad's atrocities and gross human rights violations against Baloch people.

Switzerland: Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa installed in front of the United Nations in Geneva where 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council is underway. pic.twitter.com/lMrARZfJsT — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Reacting to the issue, Khan said that they are taking steps to help women, restore Sikh and Hindu shrines. "Our laws are in place, but enforcement is the problem. We are taking steps to help women, restore Sikh and Hindu shrines. My vision for Pakistan is where women and minorities have equal rights," he said.

The Pakistan prime minister is set to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place around 10:30pm. The meeting comes a day after over 50,000 Indian diaspora gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston's NRG stadium, where Trump also addressed the gathering and assuring US support to India on issue of terrorism.

