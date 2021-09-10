In Uttarakhand CM’s Nainital Visit, Covid-19 Guidelines Go For Toss

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday completed his two-day tour of Nainital. His visit was, however, marred by gross violation of coronavirus guidelines as most of the BJP workers did not wear masks or even maintained social distance. The Chief Minister himself was seen maskless during his visit despite being surrounded by dozens of party leaders and workers. These visuals from his visit have come at a time when there is a fear of the third Covid-19 wave.

Dhami was welcomed in Nainital on Wednesday by a sea of BJP workers with no regard for Covid-19 protocol. A video shared by Dhami on Twitter shows hundreds of BJP workers leading Dhami’s convoy to welcome him in Nainital. His visit has been termed as the Nainital Jan Ashirwad Rally.

Meanwhile, Dhami also inaugurated 28 projects worth Rs 60.70 crore and laid the foundation for 38 new projects worth Rs 45.31 crore.

The Chief Minister on Friday offered prayers at the popular Naina Devi temple. He was accompanied by various state BJP leaders.

Dhami also held meetings with BJP leaders in Nainital ahead of the next year’s assembly elections. This year has been turbulent for Uttarakhand politics as the state has seen three CMs in just a span of six months. Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served the post for almost four years, was forced to resign in March after party MLAs expressed unhappiness with his governing style.

He was replaced by Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat, but a constitutional crisis led to his early departure in July. Being an MP, he had to be elected to the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly to remain in the CM post. Since the next assembly elections are already scheduled for early next year, there was no possibility of by-polls.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is already an MLA, was then sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on July 4.

