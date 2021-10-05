In Uttarakhand’s Almora, 'Tagore Bhavan' Lies Abandoned With No Visitors

The house in Uttarakhand’s Almora district where Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore stayed has turned into an abandoned property nestled in dense forests. Tagore, the author of the Indian national anthem, first visited Almora in 1903 and last as a guest to agricultural scientist Basiswar “Boshi" Sen in 1937.

During his visit to Almora, he stayed in the St. Marks House located in the cantonment area of the district. It is in Almora where Tagore found inspiration for his epic, Gitanjali, which won him the Nobel Prize in 1913.

Tagore stayed in the St Mark’s house with his terminally ill daughter Renuka in 1903 during his first visit. He also began writing Gitanjali here. In 1961, St Marks House was renamed Tagore Bhavan. The place, where this building is situated, has a peaceful environment and a view of the Himalayas as well. However, the area has become quite secluded now.

Tagore Bhavan has become an anonymous place due to the indifference of the administration. Locals say that tourists from West Bengal come here, but the area remains secluded since it has not been advertised properly as a place of historical significance. They say that the administration should make efforts to make it a tourist spot so that locals also benefit.

“We are waiting for the budget from the state government. We will place a bust here as soon as we get it. We are also trying to build a museum here. We will place his collections there. We have not received any sanctions of funds from the administration and hence we are managing on our own,” said Mithilesh Thapa, an official at the Tagore house.

The official also said that a road leading to Tagore Bhavan from the local village will be named Tagore Road.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.