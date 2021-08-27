In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, Heavy Rains, Landslides Bring Life to Halt

It’s been raining continuously in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district for the last two days. The district on Thursday received 90 mm rainfall and incidents of landslides were also reported from many areas. Tawaghat-Lipulekh road, which connects Dharchula to the China border, has been closed by authorities following a heavy landslide in the Alghara area of Dharchula tehsil.

The traffic movement has been heavily affected after heavy boulders fell on roads. Authorities have urged people to take precautions while travelling and not to step out of their houses unnecessarily. Due to landslides, 20 houses in low-lying areas in the Alghara area are under threat. The administration has ordered 12 houses to be vacated immediately. Landslides have also occurred in the Baluwakot area of Dharchula tehsil. The SDRF teams have launched a search operation to find a woman who came under the debris in the Baluwakot area.

The roads leading to Darma Valley have been closed for 68 days due to landslides, while the roads leading to the China border are also closed for a week due to landslides in many places. Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mehar said that all tehsil administrations have been asked to be in alert mode. “SDRF teams have also been asked to remain active. The work to remove the debris from roads is going on,” he said.

Earlier on August 23, a heavy landslide blocked the all-weather Char Dham road at the Swala village in Pithoragarh. The vehicular movement between Tanakpur and Champawat was also disrupted. The authorities have restricted the traffic movement on the same road.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for districts of the Kumaon region — Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh for Friday.

IMD also said that Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri will also receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

