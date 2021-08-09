In Varanasi, Ganga Aarti On Road As River Flowing Above Danger Mark

The recent floods have led to the ghats of Varanasi being completely submerged. Owing to the resultant rising water levels of Ganga, the famed ‘ganga aarti’ is now being organised on the roads. Due to the make-shift nature of the aarti, its grandeur has considerably lessened.

The rising levels of the Ganga pose a danger to people everywhere in the city, from the cremation ground to the Assi ghat, which is now completely underwater due to the floods.

Apart from the Ghats, many residential colonies in and around the Ganges are also completely submerged. Shravan Kumar, who organises the evening prayer on the Ghats on a daily basis, said, “We are praying that Maa Ganga should tame her fierce self and spare her devotees from this calamity.”

Manikarnika Ghat is flooded, which means that all cremations are being done on the platform above the road. A similar scenario persists at the Harishchandra Ghat, where the cremations are being performed on the street. In the Gayatri Nagar and Maruti Nagar Colony of the area around Samne Ghat, around 150 houses are waterlogged. The Ganga Aarti is being performed on the roof of the Ganga Seva Nidhi building instead of the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

In Varanasi, the Ganges is reportedly flowing 10 cm above the danger mark, which is 71.26 meters. According to the Central Water Commission, on Monday the water level stood at 71.36 meters at 8 am.

