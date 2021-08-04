In Varanasi, Lanes Turn Into Cremation Grounds After Ghats Flooded

As the water level in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi inundated the ghats, the cremation of bodies are now being performed in open streets of the holy city. The situation caused by the increase in the water level of the river has halted the cremations at Harishchandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat. The locals complained that they are witnessing smoke and ashes in the air due to the continuous burning of pyres in the lanes.

Locals said that the situation has worsened due to the malfunctioning of the electronic machine installed at cremation grounds. People were seen in long lines to perform the last rites of the deceased as the gas-based crematorium is lying defunct due to a technical snag for the past many days. To avoid these queues, many are burning the pyres in the streets.

Two major cremation grounds in Varanasi are facing problems as the entire ghat area is submerged underwater. While the last rites are being performed on the terraces at the famous Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, no such arrangements have been made at Harishchandra Ghat.

Many people were seen performing the last rites of the deceased by burning pyres in the middle of the lanes in Varanasi. Due to the continuous burning of bodies, smoke and pollution have surrounded localities.

According to beliefs, cremation in Varanasi, one of Hinduism’s holiest cities, leads to salvation. A large number of bodies from eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring state Bihar, are brought on a daily basis for the cremation to this ancient city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here