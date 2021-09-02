In Video Message, Ex-minister Babul Supriyo Says Trinamool Hired Goons to Win Polls

Singer and ex BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo has finally broken his silence on Facebook. Supriyo, who was once the saffron party in Bengal, was sidelined in the recent reshuffling of the Union cabinet of Ministers. However, even after that, the party fielded him from Tollygunge in the recently-concluded Bengal Assembly elections. Following his defeat in the assembly elections, Supriyo quit politics but continued to remain an MP. He announced that he will continue to work for the people.

Finally, after a long silence, Supriyo decided to talk about his decision to leave politics on Facebook. He wrote, “First of all, do not blame Tollygunge unnecessarily. I don’t think they voted for me just to lose by 50,000 votes. They voted for me wholeheartedly, but our new boys could not handle the vote-counting.” Taking a dig at the TMC, he accused ‘TMC goons’ of forcibly occupying booths and rigging the poll results.

Babul further wrote, “I decided to write about five things on ‘life after politics’. I have already spoken about the four points before and now I’ll speak on the fifth one.”

Our young party workers gave everything but failed to deal with the ruling party’s ‘counting specialists’ (TMC goons) who were sent to ‘supervise’ the re-counting booths. They simply could not handle the ‘Experienced Counting Specialist’ of the ruling party who also doubled as the Dummy candidate, he said, adding, “Not just in Tollygunge, the same thing happened in almost all the counting centres all over Bengal !!!”

Ending his long post with “Stay well everyone,” Supriyo posted a video where he explained various things in detail and accused the ruling TMC members of hiring goons and thugs to intimidate the opposing party candidates. He also said that he is going to concentrate on his music from now.

