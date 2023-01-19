In 'Hugging, Kissing on Scooty' Case, Lucknow Man Arrested But Girl Let Off. Here's Why

Remember the viral Lucknow video where a man was seen romancing a girl while riding a scooty? In the latest development, the 23-year-old man has been arrested by city police under sections 294 (obscene act) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. However, the girl has been let off.

According to police, the officers tracked, traced and arrested driver Vickey Sharma through CCTV footage for “riding a scooter in an inappropriate manner" in Hazratganj area. Police said the girl in the video is a minor, hence, no action was taken against her.

“A video came to light yesterday showing a man and a minor girl sitting on a scooter in an inappropriate manner, under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. A case was filed under IPC sec 294, 279. Driver Vicky Sharma, 23, was detained and his scooter has been seized,” a Lucknow Police officer was quoted by news agency ANI.

The video was shot by people on the vehicles behind. Sharma could be seen riding the scooter, while the girl was seen sitting facing him, wrapping her legs around him. The couple was seen kissing in the viral video.

Before the arrest, police had said that the couple will face legal repercussions for violating the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central, Rajesh Srivastava, had earlier suspected that the couple seen in the video is not a boy and a girl as it appears, but these are two girls. However, by Wednesday evening, the case was clear with the arrest of Vickey Sharma.

