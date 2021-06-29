In Horrific Video, Autorickshaw Seen Spinning on Hyderabad Road After Being Hit an Audi

The Cyberabad traffic police on Tuesday issued a video where an auto can be seen spinning for miles on a wet road after being hit by an overspeeding Audi. While the passenger travelling in the autorickshaw died, the driver of the car and another occupant have been charged with drunk driving and culpable homicide.

The incident took place on June 27 around 5:30 am. The intensity of the accident was such that objects could be seen flying out of the autorickshaw while it goes spinning at a high speed. According to officials, Umesh Kumar, an employee of Prism pub, died in the incident. The two occupants of the car, who have been booked, are said to be an IT worker and a student. However, there is no information about their arrest.

Horrific visuals from #Hyderabad where an overspending audi rammed into an auto, killing the passenger travelling in it- Umesh Kumar, employee of Prism pub. Audi driver & co passenger charged with drunk driving & culpable homicide. One accused is a student, other an IT worker pic.twitter.com/8EyKGAZJ5R— Swastika Das (@swastikadas95) June 29, 2021

A similar accident took place on June 7 in Telangana’s Sangareddy district when a speeding Bolero pickup truck rammed into two women, including a sanitation worker, killing them on the spot. The accident occured while the driver was trying to make a right turn.

According to a report in News Minute, the visuals of CCTV camera show that the Bolero speeds into the frame, and rams into the two women who were on the side of the road, causing them to be thrown off due to the impact. The pickup van does not stop after hitting them, but comes to a halt a little distance ahead after crashing into a shop.

