In Viral Video, Bhopal Man Force-feeds Alcohol to Goat, Later Apologises

In a viral video from Bhopal, a man is seen force-feeding alcohol to a goat. Later, faced with a barrage of criticism, he apologised for his actions.

According to reports, the video is from the Kazi Camp of the Hanumanganj police station area of the Old City in Bhopal. In the clip, a youth is seen forcing a goat to drink alcohol. The young man is seen saying, “Now our goats are ready for alcohol." After showing off the brand of the bottle, he is seen mixing it in water and feeding it to a goat.

It is visible, in the video, that the goat is being forced to drink the concoction. The man is seen grabbing the goat between his legs and then forcing it to drink the liquid from the bottle. He continued to hold the goat’s jaws tight until the goat completely drank the beverage.

According to reports, the man seen in the video is named Ayub, who is an infamous crook of the Hanumanganj area, which is notorious for its high levels of anti-social activities. The video, which was reportedly shot by one of the man’s accomplices, went viral shortly after it surfaced on the internet. After the video went viral, the young man apologised as soon as viewers’ reactions began to come in.

Ayub made another video claiming that he had fed mustard oil to the animal and not alcohol. He also said that he had made the video as a joke for his friend circle, but it went viral by mistake. “I am deeply ashamed, please tell me what to do," he is heard saying in the video.

