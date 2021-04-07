In Viral Video, Cops Brutally Thrash Indore Man for Not Wearing Mask Properly, Suspended

Amid strict rules to follow Covid-19 protocol, an Indore man was brutally assaulted by two policemen on Tuesday allegedly for not wearing a face mask properly.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Krishna Keyer, an auto-rickshaw driver whose mask had slipped down his nose when he was on his way to meet his ailing father. As per an NDTV report, as soon as the policemen saw him, they caught him on-road and demanded that he should come to the police station. Keyer denied their demand and soon after the cops began thrashing him.

A bystander shot the entire incident on his mobile phone, where the police officers were seen kicking the driver and punching him mercilessly as he lay on the ground, vainly trying to shield himself. While, his young son who was accompanying him, kept screaming for help to save his father.

Although, the assault took place in the middle of a road but none of the bystanders came to rescue. The accused cops were identified as Kamal Prajapat and Dharmendra Jat, so far, no action has been taken against them. Only after the video was circulated widely, they were suspended and sent to the Police Lines.

On March 30, the health ministry laid rules to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour — “Use the law, use fine… people need to wear a mask,” said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration. The orders from the government come after a rapid spike has been recorded across the country.

Over the past 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh recorded 3,722 fresh cases and 18 fatalities. Since March, 1,61,000 people have been fined for not wearing masks, the amount collected from them amounts to 1.85 crore.