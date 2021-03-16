In Virtual Summit with PM Modi, Finnish PM Lauds India's 'Extensive Vaccine Program'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, on Tuesday. At the outset, Marin lauded India’s Covid-19 vaccine program.

“The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the Covid-19 pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program,” Marin was quoted by ANI as saying.

Expanding on India’s efforts in the fight against the coronavirus, PM Modi said: “In 2020, we sent medicines and other essentials to more than 150 countries. And in recent weeks, about 70 countries have received more than 58 million doses of made in India vaccines.”

MOdi also spoke about the two countries’ “strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment, education.”

The two leaders are also expected to cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA has said.

“The virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of India-Finland partnership,” the MEA said in a statement on Monday. It said India and Finland enjoy warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom and rules-based international order. “Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, education, innovation, science and technology as well as research and development,” it said. It said the two sides also have ongoing collaboration in the joint development of a ‘Quantum Computer’ using artificial intelligence to address societal challenges. Around 100 Finnish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as telecom, elevators, machinery and energy including Renewable Energy, according to the MEA. Around 30 Indian companies are also active in Finland mainly in the IT, auto-components and hospitality sector, the MEA said.