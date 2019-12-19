In Wake of Anti-Citizenship Act Protests, ICSI Postpones Exams
From December 23, the examinations will be held as per regular schedule at all examination centres across the country and abroad according to the time-table, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday postponed the examinations for executive and professional programmes scheduled for December 20 and 21, due to prevailing situation amid ongoing anti-citizenship law protests.
"Revised dates of the exam...will be announced later on," the institute said in a release.
From December 23, the examinations will be held as per regular schedule at all examination centres across the country and abroad according to the time-table, it added. Around 1 lakh students were going to appear in the exam, the ICSI said.
