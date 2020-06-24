In Wake of Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Mysuru Civic Body Orders Closure of Five Markets for Four days

The Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday ordered the closure of Devaraja Market, Santhepete, Shivaramapete, Mannars Market and Boti Bazaar for the next four days in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The markets will remain shut from June 25 for four days. The civic body will santise the market areas during this period and also put up social distancing markers wherever necessary.

The corporation has found an increasing number of new cases coming from areas close to these markets and hence, as a containment strategy, decided to close them for four days.

In the last 24 hours, Mysuru has seen 21 new cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 189.

As many as 110 patients have already recovered from the disease. Among those recovered, there are several belonging to a pharma company that saw over 50 of its employees testing positive to the virus.

The total number of active positive patients in Mysuru are 79 with no deaths reported.

On Monday, the state government took a decision to partially put five wards in Bengaluru under lockdown due to the growing cases emerging in the country's IT capital.

The city’s oldest market KR Market and commercial areas in adjacent streets like Kalasipalya have been asked to keep its shops shut for 14 days.

The number of positive cases in Karnataka is nearing the 10,000-mark with 9,721 positive cases reported across the state. As many as 6,004 patients have recovered, taking the active cases tally to 3,653.