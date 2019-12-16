New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing violence in university campuses across the country, Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an advisory to states and Union territories to check violence and ensure safety of life and properties.

"MHA has issued an advisory to States and UTs that in view of incidences of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property," a ministry of home affairs official said.

Violence was reported from different parts of the country during protests against the amended citizenship act which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the president last week. The Delhi police has come in for criticism for its response to the anti-Citizenship Act protest in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday.

The state governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

"State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence," MHA advisory said.

To clear the air on new Citizenship Act and it's impact, top officials in MHA said the fear of influx of refugees is meaningless since only those who are in India under long term visa are being given citizenship.

"Cut off date in the Citizenship Amendment Act is of 31st December 2014. It means that only people already in India will be considered under CAA. These people have been living in India on long term visa for the past many years," an official said.

The officer added that no one should worry about loss of rights of indigenous people of northeast since Schedule 6 and ILP protection are already given under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Officials said that not all refugees will automatically be granted citizenship under CAA and rules are being formed in this regard. "A committee is being formulated to form rules which will decide what documents are needed to prove religious persecution and get citizenship," an official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.