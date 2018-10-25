English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Win for AAP, Election Commission Rejects Office of Profit Case Against 27 Party MLAs
In June, 2016, a law student Vibhor Anand had written to the Election Commission, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had named 27 MLAs as chair of Delhi's Rogi Kalyan Samiti to monitor the working of various state-run hospitals.
New Delhi: In a major relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission on Thursday cleared 27 party legislators in an Office of Profit petition pending for almost two years.
In June, 2016, a law student Vibhor Anand had written to the Election Commission, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had named 27 MLAs as chair of Delhi's Rogi Kalyan Samiti to monitor the working of various state-run hospitals. He had argued that while it was fine for MLAs to be members of the Rogi Kalyan Samitis, it was not appropriate for them to chair them. He had, therefore, requested the Election Commission to dismiss the 27 MLAs from the Delhi Legislative Assembly as they were holding office of profit in contravention of the Representation of People's Act.
This probe was separate from the earlier office-of-profit accusations against 21 party MLAs over their appointment as parliamentary secretaries.
The Rogi Kalyan Samiti functions effectively like an NGO, which looks after the management of hospitals. The local Member of Parliament, the MLA, administrative officers as well as health officials are all members of these committees.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
