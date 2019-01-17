English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inauguration of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Line Likely on January 25, Says NMRC
The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.
There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida. (Pic: Twitter)
Loading...
Noida (UP): The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail line will be "likely" inaugurated on January 25 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday.
The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.
There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida.
"The Noida-Greater Noida metro line's inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.
He said the inaugural event would be held at the Depot Station from where the chief minister would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.
The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.
There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida.
"The Noida-Greater Noida metro line's inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.
He said the inaugural event would be held at the Depot Station from where the chief minister would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emraan Hashmi on Why Cheat India: Even a Bad Person is the Hero of His Life
- Netflix’s Sex Education Makes You Awkward and Then Gives Solution
- #10YearChallenge - Top 5 Cars Then and Now: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro & More
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results