LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Inauguration of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Line Likely on January 25, Says NMRC

The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Inauguration of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Line Likely on January 25, Says NMRC
There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida. (Pic: Twitter)
Loading...
Noida (UP): The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail line will be "likely" inaugurated on January 25 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday.

The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.

There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

"The Noida-Greater Noida metro line's inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

He said the inaugural event would be held at the Depot Station from where the chief minister would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram