Incessant Downpour, Landslides Create Flood-like Situation in Meghalaya, Met Issues Red Alert
As Cherapunjee recorded more than 1,200mm rainfall, the state government reviewed preparedness of disaster management teams.
At a landslide-hit road in Shillong on Wednesday. (News18)
Shillong: As incessant rainfall led to landslides and a flood-like situation in Meghalaya, the Met Department issued a red warning for the next two days in the state and an orange warning for three more days. Shillong recorded 297.5mm rainfall in the last four days, followed by 192.4mm rain on Wednesday alone.
Cherrapunjee saw 958.9mm rainfall in the last four days. On Wednesday alone, it recorded 258.6mm rainfall. After the district magistrate reviewed the overall emergency preparedness of the response teams in Shillong, Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said, “We are prepared and have activated the Incident Response Team in East and West Khasi Hills districts.”
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on 11 and 12 July, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall may occur on 10 and 13 July,” said Meteorologist Sanjay Brist.
A submerged stretch in the hill state.
“We have issued a red warning in Meghalaya for the next two days, followed by orange warning for three more days,” he added. Rivers Kynshi, Wah Mukhrah and Umshyrphi are flowing above the danger line.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO of Disaster Management Authority, East Khasi Hills, has issued an advisory to locals to remain alert as there was a likelihood of flash floods, especially in areas near rivers and streams. A flood-like situation has emerged in various areas of Shillong due to water clogging.
Reports of landslide were received from other parts of the state, as well. In Mawsynram, residents of Lawbah and border villages adjacent to Ryngku in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district found themselves virtually stranded following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall near Mawlaidong, Mawsynram that washed away a portion of the road.
