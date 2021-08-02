Incessant Rain Causes Flood-like Situation in Odisha's Balasore

Incessant rain in the catchment areas of Subarnarekha river system in the past three days has caused flood-like situation in two blocks of Odisha's Balasore district, an official said on Monday. The water level of Subarnarekha river crossed its danger mark of 10.36 m at Rajghat in Jaleswar. The water level was 10.42 m at 7 am and is expected to rise further, the official said. The engineers of the Water Resources department are apprehensive that the water level at Rajghat may increase further increase and cross the 11 m mark.

Ten gates of Chandli barrage and a gate of Galudihi barrage were opened following heavy rain at Jamsedpur in Jharkhand. This caused flash floods in areas near the lower course of the river, the official added. The flood water entered five villages in Baliapala block of Balasore district and inundated them, he said adding people residing in kuchha houses and in buildings in low lying areas have been asked to move to safer places, he said.

The district administration is using the public address system to alert the people alert on the floodwater, which has submerged the roads and disrupted movement of vehicles. It has also made arrangements for housing the fllod affected people in schools and different cyclone shelters, the official added.

