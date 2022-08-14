Incessant rain triggers heavy flooding in parts of Sambalpur in Odisha. Flood water entered the homes of several people after gates of the Hirakud Dam was opened yesterday. According to officials, over 1,000 people staying in low-lying areas were evacuated and moved to safer locations.

With back-to-back low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal wreaking havoc, the state government has warned of small-scale flooding in the Mahanadi river. Nearly a week of heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of the river in Chhattisgarh has also led to a raise in the water level in Mahanadi bringing floodwater to the lower basin in Odisha. In a bid to ease the situation, floodwater is also being let out via 34 gates of the Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur district.

As many as 21 areas in the state have received very heavy rainfall – between 116.8 mm to 204.4 mm. Similarly, 73 areas have recorded rainfall between 84.6 to 116.6 mm. Nearly 55 villages in the Harbhanga tehsil of Boudh district have been marooned due to floodwater surge in the region.

Several low lying regions of districts from eastern parts to the westers parts of Odisha, especially the ones located around the Mahanadi basin are witnessing a flood-like situation.

Floodwater has also entered low lying areas of Cuttack district particularly those located near the banks of Mahandi like Baramba. Thousands of farmlands in the region were washed away and floodwater has also begun submerging the famous Bhattarika temple in Cuttack.

